Israel’s humanitarian aid non-governmental organization IsraAID is sending an emergency response team to the South Pacific island nation of Vanuatu, which was hit by a 7.3-magnitude earthquake on Tuesday.

The epicenter of the magnitude 7.3 quake struck some 30 kilometers (18.5 miles) off the coast of Efate, Vanuatu’s largest island and home to its capital, Port Vila.

The Pacific nation is composed of some 80 islands and is among the world’s most disaster-vulnerable countries, with accelerating climate change increasing those threats.

At least one person was killed in the quake, which struck near the capital of Port Vila, destroying buildings and infrastructure, including a complex housing the US Embassy.

Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this earthquake, and the U.S. government will work closely with our partners in Vanuatu. We stand ready to assist the government of Vanuatu if requested. pic.twitter.com/2RxvPvw8BZ — USEmbassyPOM (@USEmbassyPOM) December 17, 2024

Vanuatu and Israel established diplomatic relations on September 16, 1993, several years after the island nation recognized the “State of Palestine” on October 17, 1989. Despite that recognition, Vanuatu abstained in the 2012 vote on the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Resolution that upgraded the Palestinian Authority’s status to a non-member observer state.

Relations between Israel and Vanuatu have gradually warmed: Delegates from the Vanuatu government visited Jerusalem in October 2018 in response to an invitation from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu aimed at strengthening bilateral ties.

Israel has also gradually increased aid to Vanuatu in the areas of economic cooperation, agriculture, climate change and renewable energy, marine and fisheries, education, health and culture, faith and public diplomacy, according to Vanuatu’s Daily Post.

IsraAID began working in Vanuatu – home to some 330,000 people — after Category 5 Cyclone Pam displaced a quarter of the country’s population in 2015.

“Unfortunately, Vanuatu is no stranger to climate disasters and other natural phenomena, but the resilience of this nation and these communities is incredible,” said IsraAID Vanuatu Country Director Gayle Deighton.

“Together with relevant government agencies and humanitarian partners, we’re prepared to respond quickly, equip communities as they respond, provide essential services, recover, and rebuild for as long as we’re needed.”

The emergency response team will assess humanitarian needs, distribute urgently needed aid items, provide emergency mental health support, and aim to support urgent recovery of community water and sanitation infrastructure.

