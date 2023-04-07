Photo Credit: Atia Mohammed/Flash90

Riots and clashes broke out Thursday night between Arab residents and police forces in Umm al-Fahm, Sakhnin, Nazareth, Baqa al-Gharbiyye, and Kafr Manda. The police arrested 17 on suspicion of disorderly conduct, throwing stones, and burning tires.

At the same time, Arabs in At-Tur in eastern Jerusalem threw Molotov cocktails and shot fireworks at caravans in the Jewish neighborhood of Beit Orot. Jewish residents fired in the direction of the rioters, but as of now, no casualties have been reported.

In Baqa al-Gharbiyye, which is located on Highway 6 east of Hadera, masked rioters threw stones at police officers who arrested four minors and an adult. Fireworks, explosives, and a pellet gun were found with the five suspects from Baqa al-Gharbiyye.

Twelve were arrested, including four minors, in riots on Thursday afternoon in Arab communities in the north. The police said that in these riots, in Shfar’am, Arraba, Kafr Manda, Kafr Kanna, Deir Hanna, and Reineh, rioters burned tires and other objects, threw stones, engaged in chants of hatred, and attempted to block roads. Five minors were arrested on suspicion of throwing stones in clashes that took place at the same time between protesters and the police in Umm al-Fahm.

The riots were in response to tensions in Al Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount between Israel Police and terrorists who repeatedly barricade themselves inside the mosque and hoard stones and other projectiles as part of their religious practice.