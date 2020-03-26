Photo Credit: Noam Revkin Fenton/Flash90

A member of Knesset (MK) from the Joint Arab List released a video thanking the mothers of Arab terrorists for their “heroic efforts,” as a symbol of “appreciation” on Mother’s Day which was celebrated last Saturday in the Arab world.

MK Sami Abu Shehadeh said he wanted to “send a special message to the mothers of the Palestinians prisoners, and to the mothers of the political prisoners in all of the prisons: you’re the ones who are suffering who we are now thinking about,” adding that he was aware of the “difficult time” they were experiencing.

Advertisement



“I want to tell you that we really appreciate you and the heroic efforts and roles that you are performing. Thank you and happy holiday,” the MK concluded.

Abu Shehadeh was talking about terrorists imprisoned for acts of terrorism, many of them gruesome and very lethal.

Zionist NGO Im Tirtzu lashed out at the Blue and White party, led by former IDF Chief-of-Staff Benny Gantz, and Avigdor Liberman’s Yisrael Beitenu for their “disgraceful” cooperation with the Joint List.

“It is disgraceful that so-called Zionists in Blue and White and Yisrael Beiteinu enlisted the support of the Joint List, which supports terrorism and doesn’t recognize Israel’s right to exist,” an Im Tirtzu statement read, adding that “this unholy alliance is a slap in the faces of the victims of terror, and all those who took part in it should be ashamed of themselves.”

Asked about the inflammatory statements by his party member, Joint List head MK Ayman Odeh told IDF Radio on Thursday that he “opposes the harming of civilians in the clearest way.”

“I mean citizens in both Tel Aviv and Gaza,” he clarified, apparently equating IDF soldiers with Arab terrorists.

Several of the Joint List MKs have gained notoriety for their support of terrorism and anti-Israel stances.

For instance, in May 2015, Hiba Yazbak shared a photo of Kunter and praised him as a “martyred warrior” who died while waging Jihad.

Kuntar participated in the 1979 nighttime attack in Nahariya in which he murdered a policeman and then abducted Danny Haran and his daughter Einat and later murdered them both on the beach. Einat’s sister Yael suffocated to death while attempting to hide from Kuntar and the other three terrorists.

MK Aida Touma-Sliman earlier this month shared a post on social media accusing the IDF of atrocities against Arabs as part of its fight against Coronavirus.

She shared a clip of soldiers disinfecting a crossing into the Palestinian Authority with the text: “another atrocity of the occupation under the auspices of Corona – the IDF is spraying the Palestinians at a Qalqilya crossing with an unidentified material. All opinions show that spray is ineffective in fighting the virus.”

“We cannot ignore the horrors committed in wake of the crisis,” she added.

It turned out that it was not IDF forces, but rather the Palestinian Authority that had decided to disinfect the checkpoint and carried through with it