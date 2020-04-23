Photo Credit: Arieh King Facebook

Jerusalem City Councilman Arieh King’s home in the Maaleh Zeitim neighborhood of Jerusalem was firebombed on Thursday evening. His home was hit with six firebombs thrown by a group of three Arab teenagers. The masked terrorists were caught by Border Police. No one was injured in the attack. The fire was limited to the porch of their home.

King is not a welcome figure among some Arab residents of the city as he is involved in legally reclaiming Jewish-owned homes that were stolen from them in 1948.

Arab terror attacks rise around Ramadan, which begins on Friday.