Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90
Rabbi Yeshayahu Haber, founder of "Matnat Hayim"

Rabbi Yeshayahu Haber, founder of the “Gift of Life” (Matnat Chaim) organization passed away on Thursday night at age 55 after falling victim to the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The rabbi was placed on a ventilator at Jerusalem’s Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center, but the treatment failed to save him.

Rabbi Haber, a resident of Jerusalem, established Matnat Chaim to encourage kidney donations. His organization was going to celebrate its 800th kidney donation this week.

Baruch Dayan HaEmet.

