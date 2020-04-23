Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

Rabbi Yeshayahu Haber, founder of the “Gift of Life” (Matnat Chaim) organization passed away on Thursday night at age 55 after falling victim to the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The rabbi was placed on a ventilator at Jerusalem’s Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center, but the treatment failed to save him.

Rabbi Haber, a resident of Jerusalem, established Matnat Chaim to encourage kidney donations. His organization was going to celebrate its 800th kidney donation this week.

Baruch Dayan HaEmet.