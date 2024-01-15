Photo Credit: Twitter screenshot

News12 reporter Muhammed Majadla on January 13 posted on Twitter that three relatives of MK Ahmad Tibi (Hadash-Ta’al) have been killed by the IDF in Gaza: Dr. Sahar Tibi, an education lecturer, Faisal Tibi, a Student of Computer Science, and Ahmad Tibi, a 10-year-old boy. As was to be expected, the post started left vs. right skirmishes between the usual suspects.

בטייבה מדווחים לי שח״כ אחמד טיבי באבל על שלושה מבני משפחתו שנהרגו בהפצצות על מחנה הפליטים אל-נוסיראת בעזה. שלושת ההרוגים הם: ד״ר סחר טיבי, מרצה לחינוך במקצועה, פייסל טיבי סטונדט למדעי מחשב, ואחמד טיבי, ילד בן 10. pic.twitter.com/4IQQy9I3Gp — מוחמד מג’אדלה محمد مجادلة (@mmagadli) January 13, 2024

Advertisement





On Sunday, Hakol Hayehudi revealed that Sahar Tibi was a female Hamas officer who was in charge of the terror group’s women’s division whose mission was to integrate the Hamas ideology into Hamas policewomen and in schoolchildren in the central Gaza Strip.

According to the report, Tibi’s relative was a Major in the Hamas apparatus, who ran the “Political and Moral Guidance” department in the central Strip.

Dr. Sahar Tibi has been photographed over the years giving lectures to Hamas female police and military officers and awarding their certificates. The department where she worked was in continuous contact with senior Hamas officials who closely monitored the assigned training. She was photographed in a meeting with Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh, and just before October 7, with Mahmoud al-Zahar, a co-founder of Hamas and a member of the Hamas leadership in the Gaza Strip, who spoke with Tibi’s department’s staff.

After October 7, the Political and Moral Guidance Department posted daily messages to Gaza residents supporting the Hamas atrocities. It also posted instructions on “preventing the Zionist enemy from reaching the hostages,” to hold on to the “gains of the resistance.”

Incidentally, according to a post by Sahar Tibi’s son on Facebook, she was killed with several other relatives on November 18. It isn’t clear why the Arab News12 reporter decided to announce MK Tibi’s mourning this week.