Nazareth

The Israeli government announced it is planning to build the first high-tech park for the country’s Arab sector in the predominantly Arab city of Nazareth.

The 10-acre park will cost around $7 million, and the Economy Ministry projects it will provide 200 jobs in high-tech, i24 News reported on Tuesday.

“We hope that this new high-tech park… will give us another opportunity to bring more companies and more high-tech engineers, Arab and Jewish, together, in Nazareth,” Sami Saadi, Co-CEO of Tsofen, told i24NEWS.

Tsofen is a non-profit that works with the Nazareth municipality and seeks to increase the number of high-tech opportunities in Israel’s Arab sector.

