Photo Credit: Twitter (JNS)

The mayor of the Arab Israeli city of Kafr Qassem attended the funeral on Saturday of a terrorist who was slain while attempting to shoot and run over several police officers.

Despite the police having already settled on a motive, Mayor Abdel Badir offered several possible motives for Friday’s pre-dawn attack in interviews with Hebrew media, including criminal intent and mental illness.

Advertisement







He also blamed illegal guns in the Arab sector, saying they are “directed at all of us.”

Israel Police spokesman Cmdr. Eli Levi said, “The district commander was present at the scene and determined that it was a terrorist attack. There is no other version.”

CCTV footage backed up the police, showing Naim Badir attempting to shoot an officer.

“תגיעו לפה דחוף”: שיחת הטלפון של המחבל למשטרה וחילופי האש עם הכוחות | תיעוד חדש מהפיגוע בכפר קאסם@SivanSisay pic.twitter.com/rQau7UTUwv — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) December 24, 2022

When his gun fails to fire, he throws firebombs at a police car. Then he enters his car and speeds into reverse in an effort to run over a group of policemen. Three officers suffered light wounds and were evacuated to Beilinson Hospital in Petach Tikva.

The terrorist had lured the officers to his home by calling in a false report of domestic violence. Police later found several firebombs on the roof of the building from where Badir had called the police.

Shas Party Chairman Aryeh Deri denounced Badir’s attendance at the funeral.

“Instead of condemning the terror committed in his city…a mayor in the State of Israel chose to participate in the funeral of a damned terrorist who brutally ran over and shot an officer and two policemen carrying out their duties in the city. A shame and disgrace,” said Deri.