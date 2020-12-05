A group of rather funny Israeli-Arabs from Kafr Kassem (Kafr Qasim) dressed up as Sheikhs from Dubai and toured Tel Aviv and the Herzliya Marina. Local (Jewish) Israelis were very excited to see what they thought were exotic Arab tourists, and not the plain old Arabs they see every day, and waited in line to take selfies with them.

The “sheikhs” brought their collection Ferraris, Lamborghinis and Mercedes sports cars with them to the Herzliya Marina.

