Photo Credit: Shelva Shalom / TPS

Two Arabs, both members of the same family, were shot, near the Orient Hotel, in Jerusalem, on Sunday. One of the victims has since died of his wounds. The second is in stable condition.

Medical teams rushed to Moshe Gastner/Tzvi Graetz Street in the German Colony neighborhood and treated one person in critical condition and another person in moderate condition, both suffering from gunshot wounds.

United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Yishai Solomon, who was one of the first responders at the scene, said that “Together with other EMS personnel, I treated two people who were injured, one was in critical condition and another was in moderate condition. We performed CPR on the young man who was in critical condition at the scene of the incident. Additionally, we also treated a man in his 40s who was transported by a United Hatzalah ambulance to Shaare Zedek in moderate condition.” The other victim was transported by an MDA ambulance.

Both victims are residents of eastern Jerusalem and were working at a local construction site.

An initial investigation indicates that a fight broke out between two workers at a construction site, during which one of them fired at the lower limbs of the other worker.

Initially, the police initially believed the shooting was criminal related, but there is cause to suspect that this is related to an ongoing clan war.

The police have launched a manhunt for the shooter or shooters.

Content from TPS was used in this report.