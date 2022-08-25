Photo Credit: Nati Shohat/Flash90

Jerusalem’s police and the Shin Bet Security Service recently arrested an Arab resident of the city who planned to carry out an attack in the center of the capital.

As part of the investigation, an additional three suspects were arrested for crimes of terrorist activity and participation in violent disturbances.

The police stated Thursday that it recently launched an investigation following the incidents of riots and terrorism that occurred in the past months in the east of the city, and regarding the activities of the “Kitla Islamia” (Islamic Bloc), Hamas’ student body.

On July 23, the investigation became public when one of the suspects was arrested during an operation, and later additional suspects were arrested.

The investigation led to the arrest of four suspects who are residents of the Jabel Mukaber neighborhood, ages 18 to 20.

The investigation revealed that one of the suspects planned to carry out an attack in downtown Jerusalem, and attempted to purchase an M-16 assault rifle, but his plan did not come to fruition.

In addition, the four participated in incidents of rioting in recent months, which included throwing rocks, Molotov cocktails, and launching fireworks at the police forces operating in Jerusalem.

After the completion of the investigation against two of the suspects, including the suspect who planned to carry out an attack, and the formation of an evidentiary infrastructure, a prosecutor’s statement ahead of an indictment was submitted this week.

The detention of the other two suspects was extended and their investigation continues.

“The Israel Police and the Shin Bet will continue to act against terrorist operatives and rioters with all the tools and means at their disposal for the security of the citizens of the State of Israel,” they stated.