Photo Credit: Jamal Awad/Flash90

A heated debate in the Knesset State Control Committee on Wednesday revealed a stark increase in violence within Arab communities, prompting harsh criticism of the government’s handling of the issue.

MK Mickey Levy, chairman of the committee and member of the center-left Yesh Atid party, presented figures showing that “violence in Arab society is breaking records.” Levy accused the government of inaction, stating, “When policy is not implemented, the Prime Minister and the Minister of National Security are responsible for the dire results and the crime in Arab society.”

The discussion centered on the apparent failure to implement key aspects of a five-year plan, known as Government Resolution 549, aimed at combating violence and crime in Arab society. Yoav Segalovitz, former Deputy Minister of Public Security, noted that the plan’s budget had been cut by 15%, arguing, “You cannot fight crime without civil cooperation with heads of local authorities, Members of Knesset, associations and organizations.”

Arab lawmakers joined in the criticism. Ayman Odeh of the Hadash-Ta’al party made the striking claim that “The Israel Police is a bigger failure than the Palestinian Police,” citing lower murder rates in the Palestinian Authority.

Government officials defended their efforts. Malachi Chisdai of the Prime Minister’s Office downplayed the budget cut, stating that 79% of the allocated NIS 960 million (about $260 million) had been implemented.

Inbal Duek from the Ministry of National Security asserted that police budgets remained intact and that staffing at Arab police stations was approaching 90%.

However, Israel Police Commander Shmulik Sharvit acknowledged the gravity of the situation. “There is no denying it, the results are not good,” he said, while also highlighting some successes, including the arrest of seven major crime bosses and the prevention of 47 murder attempts in the past year.

The debate underscored the complex challenges facing Israel in addressing crime within its Arab communities, which make up about 20% of the country’s population. It also reflected broader tensions between the government and Arab citizens, who have long complained of discrimination and neglect.

As the committee called for immediate action from the government, the discussion laid bare the urgent need for a comprehensive and effective approach to a problem that threatens the fabric of Israeli society.

