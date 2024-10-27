Photo Credit: Israel Police Spokesperson’s Office

During a recent undercover investigation, Israel Police agents suspected that a 45-year-old resident of Mashhad, an Arab town located 5 kilometers northeast of Nazareth, intended to purchase an assault rifle to carry out a terrorist attack.

An undercover agent of the central unit in the North District had established trust with the accused and arranged to meet him at a commercial center in central Israel to carry out the transaction.

תושב משהד (45) רכש רובה M16 ותחמושת מסוכן סמוי ונעצר – בתום חקירה של היחידה המרכזית במחוז צפון הוגש נגדו כתב אישום pic.twitter.com/j2eRo3UTwI — משטרת ישראל (@IL_police) October 27, 2024

In late September, the agent met with the accused and after receiving the money, he handed him a weapon, cartridges, and ammunition. The fighters of the Northern District’s Border Unit who were waiting near the scene, arrested the accused immediately after the transaction was completed.

The arrest was made after the police agent asked: “What do you intend to do with the weapon?” and the accused answered: “It is something that has dignity, you get what I mean?” The agent asked, “A terror attack?” and the accused answered, “Inshallah (God willing), I don’t know what will happen to me, it’s pure, purity.”

The North District Attorney’s Office at the District Court in Nazareth filed an indictment against the suspect following his interrogation, as well as a request for remand to prison until the end of the proceedings.

