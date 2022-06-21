Photo Credit: Israel Police

Police in Jerusalem arrested an Arab man on Monday night on suspicion that he participated in riots that took place on Jerusalem Day last month. A search of his home revealed he was hiding an FN-type handgun and ammunition in a safe.

The 18-year-old suspect, a resident of Shuafat, was taken for questioning. He will be brought before a court, where the police are expected to ask for an extension of his detention.

“The Israel Police will continue to act resolutely against the weapons offenses and prosecute the offenders who possess weapons in violation of the law,” the police stated.

On Jerusalem Day, when some 70,000 Israelis from all over the country participated in the Flag Parade celebrating Jerusalem’s unification during the 1967 Six-Day War, police forces contended with a number of incidents of Arab rioting, stone-throwing incidents, and clashes in the Old City area. Vehicles were damaged and a number of police officers and civilians were lightly injured.

The police arrested more than 60 suspects in connection with the various violent incidents. Five policemen were lightly injured in the disturbances. Several rioters have since been arrested.