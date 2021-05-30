Photo Credit: Flash90

The Police arrested one of the terrorists, on Saturday, who threw Molotov cocktails at a number of Jewish houses in the city of Lod in the center of the country on Thursday night.

A number of terrorists threw several firebombs at Jewish homes on Thursday night. The families quickly extinguished the fire, and no injuries or damage were caused in the attack.

The arrested terrorist is an Arab resident of the city. Further arrests are expected.

This attack was the latest in a series of attacks perpetrated by Arabs against Jews in the city.