Photo Credit: United Hatzalah

United Hatzalah volunteers and ambulance team performed CPR on two people, a father, 62, and his son, 27, who were shot dead on Marja Street in Zemer. A relative, 70, is suspected of the crime.

United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Anuar Kabha who was a member of the ambulance team at the scene relayed: “When I arrived at the scene together with the team from the United Hatzalah ambulance, we found two people, one in his 20s and the other in his 60s, who suffered from gunshot wounds. We performed CPR on them. At the end of a lengthy effort to resuscitate, they were unfortunately pronounced dead at the scene due to the severity of the injuries that they had suffered.”

Advertisement



Zemer is an Arab local council in the Central District of Israel, located in the Arab Triangle area, between Baqa al-Gharbiyye and Bat Hefer on Road 574. It was created in 1988 in a merger of four villages – Bir al-Sika, Ibtan, Marja and Yama.

Israel’s Arab community has been awash in a seemingly endless deluge of fatal shootings, between rival clans, within clans, and within families.