Photo Credit: Macedo Media / Pixabay
illustrative

A massive cyber attack carried out against the State of Israel struck multiple government sites on Monday evening.

The website of the Prime Minister’s Office, as well as those of the Justice, Health, Interior and Social Services Ministries all crashed.

Advertisement

The sites were restored to full function about two hours later.

The alleged Iranian-linked hacker group “Black Shadow” claimed responsibility for the attack, according to The Jerusalem Post. The claim has not yet been verified.

A state of emergency was declared by the National Cyber Directorate, according to the 0404 news outlet.

It is believed a state actor or large organization was responsible for the attack, according to Haaretz, which quoted a defense establishment source as saying it is the largest-ever cyberattack ever carried out against the state.

All the sites were brought back online.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleIsrael to Expand Entry Acceptance for Ukrainian Refugees
Next articleWhere Am I: On the Wall
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Loading Facebook Comments ...