Photo Credit: Pixabay / Peggy Marco

A massive cyber attack has brought down the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) as well as several others, according to Iran International, an opposition news outlet.

The incident could constitute one of the worst cyberattacks on Iranian infrastructure in the country’s history.

Advertisement





The attack follows remarks by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei earlier in the day in which he scoffed at the ability of Iran’s “enemies” to wreak havoc.

“The exaggeration of our enemies’ capabilities is intended to spread fear among our people by the US, Britain, and the Zionists,” Khamenei said.

“The enemies’ hand is not as strong as it is publicized. We must rely on ourselves. The enemy’s goal is to spread psychological warfare to push us into political and economic retreat and achieve its objectives.”

Nevertheless, Iranians who attempted to conduct banking operations at ATMS across the country reported it was impossible to do so, with the machines spitting out error messages.

The attack comes as Iran continues to vow revenge for the July 31 assassination of Hamas politburo chief Ismail Haniyeh during a visit to Tehran for the inauguration of newly-elected President Masoud Pezeshkian. There has been no claim of responsibility for the attack, but it is widely believed Israel’s Mossad agency was behind the operation.

Germany, Britain and France have called on Iran to abandon its plan to attack Israel, warning the Islamic Republic will “bear responsibility” for the consequences if it does.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani rejected the joint statement on Tuesday. “The leaders of the three European countries have released the statement while the (Israeli) regime continues to commit all kinds of international crimes, including genocide and war crimes, against the defenseless Palestinian nation in the shadow of indifference of the Western states and sponsors of the Israeli regime,” he said.

Kanaani claimed Germany, Britain and France “insolently asked Iran to refrain from punitive and deterrent action against the Zionist regime which has violated Iran’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.”

He added that the request “lacks political logic, runs counter to the principles of international law, is an excessive demand, and amounts to overt and practical support for the source of terrorism in the region as well as a reward for those ordering and perpetrating genocide, war crimes, terrorism and crimes against humanity.”

Hamas representative Khaled Qaddoumi meanwhile told the semi-official Tasnim News Agency in an interview — also on Tuesday — that the Speaker of the Iranian Parliament told him Tehran will definitely give a “different and decisive” response to Israel. Qaddoumi stressed that the Iranian response “won’t be commensurate with the Israeli crime, but will be at a higher level.”

Iran’s Supreme Leader has repeatedly warned that Tehran will mete out a “harsh response” to Haniyeh’s assassination, calling it Iran’s “duty” to avenge the terror leader’s blood.

Share this article on WhatsApp: