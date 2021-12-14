Photo Credit: Yossi Zamir/Flash90

The Israeli government decided on Tuesday to require that a green pass be held by any individual entering an indoor mall of more than 10,000 square meters (107,000 square feet). The new rule will come into effect on Friday.

The decision was made as the government considers expanding the list of red countries – nations with a high risk of Covid infection. PM Naftali Bennett has expressed his frustrations at trying to convince more citizens to take the booster shots and vaccinate their younger children, and is looking for carrots and sticks to influence their decision.

The green pass is held by anyone who has been vaccinated in the last six months or who has had their third booster shot in that time. It also applies to people who were infected with the Coronavirus and who recovered from it within the last six months.

The owners of indoor commercial buildings are complaining to the government about the new rule and are reportedly refusing to enforce it. They are said to have informed the police that they are in no position to check all visitors to their malls for green passes and that the police will need to conduct enforcement themselves. They also expect that only an individual found to have entered a mall without a green pass be fined for the violation and not the mall itself.

JewishPress.com News Desk contributed to this report.