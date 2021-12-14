Photo Credit: Kobi Richter/TPS

According to a poll conducted by SHFA, an Arabic language news outlet from the Palestinian Authority (PA), 93% of the Arab residents of Jerusalem would prefer that their neighborhoods in the city remain under Israeli rule. More specifically, they would not want to see their part of Jerusalem transferred to the PA.

Perhaps more importantly, they also would not trade their Israeli identity cards for those of residents of the PA if given the choice.

Even among those who responded that they would like to see the PA assume sovereignty over their neighborhoods, only 5 respondents said that they would also give up their Israeli identity cards if that were to happen.

1,200 Arab residents of Jerusalem were surveyed for the poll.