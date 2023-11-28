Photo Credit: Jewish Press

The family of 51 year-old Israeli Ravid Katz was notified that is confirmed dead, the family shared on social media.

An educator who worked with at-risk youth, Katz was last seen at Kibbutz Nahal Oz on Oct. 7. It was believed he was taken captive by Hamas, but his remains were eventually found and identified.

However, the educator’s body was so badly mutilated by the terrorists, it has taken more than 50 days to positively identify him.

Katz is survived by his partner, Revital, and three children, the youngest of whom is six months old.

At least 1,200 people were killed in Hamas’s attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on Oct. 7. Another 240 men, women, children and soldiers were taken back to Gaza as hostages. Some people remain unaccounted for as Israeli authorities continue to identify bodies and search for human remains.