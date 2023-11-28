Photo Credit: Pixabay

The Israel Defense Forces announced Tuesday that three soldiers are deceased; they were killed after being abducted by Hamas on October 7. The families of all three soldiers were notified prior to publication of their deaths.

The three soldiers who were murdered by Hamas are:
Sgt. Tomer Yaakov Ahimas, age 20, a resident of Lehavim and brigade commander liaison;
Sgt. Shaked Dahan, age 19, a resident of Afula, and a fighter in the 77th Battalion, 7th Brigade;
Sgt. Kiril Brodski, 19, a resident of Ramat Gan.

May their memories be blessed; may their blood be avenged.

