Photo Credit: MDA Spokesperson

Who is like you, People of Israel? It is in the darkest hour that those who disagree most among the people of the Jewish State come together to help and protect each other in their time of need.

So it is at present, in the anguish of an unprecedented, horrific attack on Israel by Gaza’s ruling Hamas terrorist organization, which launched a devastating war on the Jewish State at the height of holiday celebrations taking place on Shabbat Simchat Torah. Israel is now in a state of war, Operation Iron Swords.

Municipalities across the country have organized lists of families willing to host refugees from the war zone in the Gaza Envelope and across the south — but there are also many, many organizations offering all kinds of help, along with accommodations, as well.

Embracing the Residents of the South

Four Israelis have launched a joint venture aimed at helping residents of the south who wish to relocate elsewhere in the country temporarily – the central region, the Sharon, the north – and who are looking for a host family.

Inbar Samovsky, Roni Levin, Danit Harel and Racheli Kreisberg announced the venture on Sunday, according to Ynet.

Families in the south seeking to relocate until the war is over are being asked to fill out this form (click here) to find a volunteer host family.

Those who are offering to host residents from the south are being asked to fill out this form instead (click here).

The forms include preferences such as kashrut, pets, children and more.

Donating Money for War Victims

The JGive website has opened an emergency fund for national monetary aid to victims of the war. Many families are homeless by direct rocket impacts; others are facing enormous medical bills, not all of which are covered by membership in the national health maintenance organizations (kupat holim).

“Since we opened the aid fund for the victims of the war, citizens of the State of Israel have donated more than NIS 1.5 million through thousands of donors,” said JGive Uri Ben Shlomo, founder and CEO.

Donations to JGive are being distributed to nonprofit organizations offering respite, welfare, food and other services to war victims via a public committee headed by General (res.) Eliezer Shakdi.

To donate, click here.

Solidarity Volunteers

The Solidarity Volunteers organization has opened in Herzliya, and has a dedicated Facebook group and an “Iron Swords Volunteers” WhatsApp group as well, where volunteers across the country can offer their services.

For those who wish to help, click here.

For those who need help, click here.

Tel Aviv Assistance

The Tel Aviv Municipality has opened centers for children ages 3 to 18 whose parents work in an “essential” job, and a committee organizing a list of families willing to host residents of the war zone.

For those who can contribute a few hours watching children, register here.

For those who can host families fleeing the war zone, click here.

One Heart

The One Heart organization is coordinating rides to assembly or collection areas, as well as accommodations, babysitting services and more.

To access the services, click here.

Eyal

The Eyal Association has announced that it is opening its youth villages to accommodate those fleeing the war zone.

“Due to the security situation, the Eyal Association is opening its youth villages in Ashlim, Dimona, Karmiel and Yerucham to accommodate families from the Gaza Envelope and elsewhere in the south.

For details on villages in Ashlim, Dimona and Yerucham, contact Adi at 058-405-0310. For details on the village in Karmiel, contact Noam at 052-564-1986.

Rooms Near Soroka Hospital

Ben Gurion University of the Negev is offering rooms near Soroka Medical Center for families of those who are missing and/or injured and hospitalized at Soroka.

For more information call Noa Shari at 050-202-9705.

Free Accommodations in Jerusalem

The Friends of Israel Center in Jerusalem has announced it will host residents of the Gaza Envelope and the south in its hospitality complex in the nation’s capital.

For more information call: 054-595-5255.

Bedouin Hospitality in the Galilee

Bedouin tourism villages in the Galilee are opening their doors for evacuees from the Gaza Envelope war zone.

For more information call Vipki Salaman, Bedouin Tourism Project in the Galilee, at 054-228-0909.

The above is a selection of the organizations that have offered their services to those in need. A complete list can be seen (in Hebrew) on the Hebrew-language Ynet site. Click here.