Photo Credit: Miriam Alster / Flash 90

The investigation of the terrorist Muhammad Banni Odeh, 18, from the Palestinian Authority town of Tamun, has been completed the police announced Tuesday. The terrorist stabbed a 67-year-old Jewish man as he was walking with his wife in Jaffa (Yafo) last month,

After stabbing and moderately wounding the man, the terrorist fled the scene.

The investigation shows that the terrorist was caught by the police less than an hour after the attack inside the mosque in Jaffa to which he fled.

The investigation revealed that the terrorist left the town of Tubas near Shechem (Nablus), and traveled the day of the attack to Jaffa, where he previously worked without a work permit as a dishwasher at a restaurant.

Upon arriving in Jaffa, the terrorist went to the sea near the restaurant where he had worked and then selected the couple walking and followed them with a knife hidden on his body.

When he noticed that the street was empty of other people, he approached the couple from behind and stabbed the man several times. The victim, injured by the stabbings, tried to fend off the terrorist and prevented him from approaching his wife, until the terrorist fled the scene.

Large forces from Tel Aviv District Police launched a manhunt for the terrorist and in less than an hour captured him inside a mosque in Jaffa.

The terrorist will be charged with attempted murder on a nationalist background.