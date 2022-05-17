Photo Credit: Jamal Awad/Flash90

Arab rioters confronted police, threw rocks and firebombs, and caused damage to property in Jerusalem on Monday night, in the worst riots the city has seen since Operation Guardian of the Walls a year ago.

The riots broke out after the funeral of Walid Sharif, a Muslim who rioted on the Temple month during the month of Ramadan several weeks ago and was sustained a severe injury after slipping and falling while fleeing the police. He died of his injuries on Friday.

Advertisement



The riots began in the cemetery, and rioters were documented by the police launching fireworks at the forces while using gravestones for cover.

The police stated that its forces confronted rioters in eastern Jerusalem, and especially in the Old City. Six officers were lightly injured, and two of them were sent to a hospital for treatment.

Five suspects in a car were arrested after they sped toward police in the A-Tur neighborhood, injuring a passerby.

Another 15 rioters were arrested in the clashes. Further arrests are expected, the police stated.

Earlier in the day, police informed the Jewish residents of the Mount of Olives area that they should not leave their homes during the night due to the terrorist’s funeral, indicating that the police knew of the terrorists’ intention to riot after the funeral.

Monday night’s riots were the worst the city had experienced since the countrywide riots conducted by Muslims about a year ago as the IDF conducted Operation Guardian of the Walls against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

The Religious Zionism party stated following the riots that “the State of Israel is on a watershed critical to its existence. If we do not now stop the Arab uprising against state institutions and the Jewish citizens of Israel, we will soon be in complete anarchyץ”

“A promiscuous government has sold Israel’s security to the Islamic movement and we will all pay an unbearably heavy price,” it warned.