Photo Credit: Kan 11 screenshot

Three people including a 3-year-old girl were killed Thursday at 8:57 PM when a bus driver lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a store on Shamgar Street in Jerusalem. There were several injuries as well. According to reports, the street was packed with pre-Shabbat shoppers, and the bus plowed through them.

It appears that the driver was Jewish and the event was not a terrorist attack.

Advertisement



Paramedics are providing medical treatment to the victims, police are searching for more victims.

ראשוני: 4 פצועים בהם 2 באורח אנוש באירוע דריסה עם מעורבות אוטובוס ברחוב שמגר בירושלים. צוות מדא מבצע סריקות מחשש לעוד נפגעים. pic.twitter.com/aCF6D9WOnZ — סולימאן מסוודה سليمان مسودة (@SuleimanMas1) August 11, 2022

זירת האירוע הקשה מחוץ לקניון רב שפע בירושלים pic.twitter.com/gyw96Bf43E — אהרן רבינוביץ (@AronRabino1) August 11, 2022

*דובר מד”א, זכי הלר :* בשעה 20:57 התקבל דיווח במוקד 101 של מד”א במרחב ירושלים, על אוטובוס שככה”נ איבד שליטה והתנגש בחנות ברחוב שמגר בירושלים. מדיווח ראשוני , חובשים ופראמדיקים של מד”א מעניקים טיפול רפואי ל- 4 נפגעים, בהם: 2 במצב אנוש, נערכות סריקות לוודא שאין נפגעים נוספים. pic.twitter.com/WbgmzaoNb5 — כל החדשות בזמן אמת ?Saher (@Saher95755738) August 11, 2022

United Hatzalah Spokesperson Raphael Poch said, “This is the second such accident in the neighborhood this week. In this case, a bus crashed into a storefront. Due to the nature of the incident, the Psychotrauma and Crisis Response Unit has been dispatched and is active at the scene providing emotional and psychological stabilization to witnesses.”

On Wednesday, just before midnight, another bus driver lost control in the neighborhood of Romema and dragged a pedestrian for hundreds of yards until it hit a building under construction. The pedestrian, a Haredi man in his 70s, was killed.