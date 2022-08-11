Photo Credit: Kan 11 screenshot
Bus crash in Jerusalem, August 11, 2022

Three people including a 3-year-old girl were killed Thursday at 8:57 PM when a bus driver lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a store on Shamgar Street in Jerusalem. There were several injuries as well. According to reports, the street was packed with pre-Shabbat shoppers, and the bus plowed through them.

It appears that the driver was Jewish and the event was not a terrorist attack.

Paramedics are providing medical treatment to the victims, police are searching for more victims.

United Hatzalah Spokesperson Raphael Poch said, “This is the second such accident in the neighborhood this week. In this case, a bus crashed into a storefront. Due to the nature of the incident, the Psychotrauma and Crisis Response Unit has been dispatched and is active at the scene providing emotional and psychological stabilization to witnesses.”

On Wednesday, just before midnight, another bus driver lost control in the neighborhood of Romema and dragged a pedestrian for hundreds of yards until it hit a building under construction. The pedestrian, a Haredi man in his 70s, was killed.

David Israel
David writes news at JewishPress.com.

