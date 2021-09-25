Photo Credit: Olivier Fitoussi / Flash 90
Hareidi religious Jews walk by a Sukkah in the hareidi religious Jewish neighborhood of Mea Shearim in Jerusalem on September 19, 2021.

Several people were injured Saturday evening when a sukkah collapsed in the hareidi-religious Mea Shearim neighborhood of Jerusalem, Hebrew-language Yediot Achronot journalist Liran Tamari reported.

At least three people were hurt in the incident, including a 6-year-old boy.

The balcony on which the sukkah was built appeared to have collapsed, according to Hebrew-language Walla! News reporter Shlomi Heller.

The victims were being evacuated to a Jerusalem medical center, including one person reportedly in fair condition.

Residents in the neighborhood initially prevented medical staff from entering the area, according to the report.

