Photo Credit: Sliman Khader/Flash90

Since the morning hours of Thursday, the 9th of Av, 803 Jews have ascended the Temple Mount.

The ascent took place in groups of 20 at intervals of several minutes.

Police removed some ten Jews from the compound for committing the crime of bowing—this while thousands of Muslims are allowed to prostrate themselves on the hallowed ground every day.

A spokesperson for the Headquarters of the Temple Organizations issued a statement saying: “Baruch Hashem, we get to see with our own eyes the return of Israel to the House of Hashem, and as the number of pilgrims increases, the honor of the Divine will increase in this place, and we will soon be privileged to raise the House of Hashem and turn Tisha B’Av into a day of rejoicing.”

The spokesperson noted that hundreds more Jews are expected to arrive with the opening of the Temple Mount at 1:30 PM.