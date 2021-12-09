Photo Credit: Israel Police / YouTube

The Police’s Internal Affairs department has decided to close the case against two Border Police who shot and killed an armed terrorist on Saturday in Jerusalem.

The two were securing the Damascus Gate area when an Arab terrorist stabbed and wounded an Israeli Jew. He then attacked them, and they responded by shooting him. The terrorist fell to the ground. While on the ground, and still armed with the knife, he moved and appeared to try and get up. The troops fired at him again.

After quickly launching an investigation and facing severe criticism, State Attorney Amit Aisman announced Thursday he has adopted the recommendation of the Internal Affairs department and decided to close the investigation against the two troops.

“After an investigation and clarification, it was found that the explanations of the Border Police troops according to which they acted in self-defense were consistent with the other findings of the investigation, including a video that documented the incident in its entirety,” the Ministry of Justice stated.

“In summarizing the totality of the circumstances, it was found that it was an event that lasted only a few seconds, in circumstances in which there was a real and tangible danger to the lives of the fighters and civilians, and in view of this, including the terrorist’s determination to kill, it was found that there was a legal justification for the use of the weapons and therefore it was decided that the case against the fighters should be closed due to lack of guilt,” the statement said.

The fact that the investigation was launched immediately after the attack, and that the two were summoned to an investigation with a warning, generated an outcry from the political and professional echelons, as well as the Israeli public.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett stated after the attack that “the Border Police officers took the quick and determined action expected of Israel Police officers against a terrorist who tried to murder an Israeli civilian. I would like to extend to them my full backing. This is how our officers are expected to act and this is how they acted. We cannot allow our capital city to become a focal point of terrorism.”

The officers are now expected to be decorated for their actions against the terrorist.