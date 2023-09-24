Photo Credit: Avi Ohayon/GPO

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu continued his diplomatic efforts while taking part in the ceremonies marking the opening of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly in New York. Now the President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Felix Tshisekedi, told the Prime Minister his nation will move its embassy to Jerusalem, recognizing the city as Israel’s capitol.

President Tshisekedi said Israel will open an embassy in Kinshasa, Congo’s capitol.

During the meeting the two leaders held, they discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation in agriculture, trade, security and cyber.

Benjamin Netanyahu said of their meeting, “We’ve just had very productive talks with the president of Congo, and we agreed that Israel will open an embassy in Kinshasa and Congo will move its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. These are two good announcements and I think they reflect our common desire to upgrade our relations.”

DRC President Tshisekedi said, “I confirm that we had excellent discussions with the Prime Minister of Israel, Netanyahu. And the discussions covered – excellent relations that we have and how to reinforce those relations. And those exchanges also covered the way we could come closer to Israel by developing more projects, in security, cybersecurity and so on. And in order to emphasize that, the State of Israel has agreed to open its embassy in Kinshasa, and on the other end, the Democratic Republic of Congo agreed to move its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.”

This came one day after Paraguayan President Peña informed Prime Minister Netanyahu that it was his intention to return the Paraguayan Embassy to Jerusalem by the end of the year. At the same time, Israel will reopen its embassy in the Paraguayan capital of Asuncion.