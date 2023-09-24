Photo Credit: Nasser Ishtayeh/Flash90

Israeli security forces operated overnight Sunday in the Nur Shams “refugee” camp near the city of Tulkarem against terrorist infrastructure in northern Samaria. The fighters from the Egoz and Golani special forces, together with the Border Police and the military engineering corps, operated under heavy fire from armed terrorists who activated improvised explosive devices (IEDs) against them.

תיעוד מפיצוץ מטען חבלה גדול סמוך לכוחותינו בפעילות הלילה ב-נור א-שמס, 2 מחבלים חוסלו בחילופי ירי עם כוחותינו pic.twitter.com/FmPPksb4H1 — בז news (@1717Bazz) September 24, 2023

IDF heavy equipment was used to demolish numerous roads inside the camp, based on intelligence that suggested the terrorists had planted bombs underneath the asphalt there. At least two munitions detonated while the forces razed the roads.

כבישים ב-טול כרם לאחר הפעילות הלילה לחישוף מטענים מוטמנים pic.twitter.com/K990LIizb2 — בז news (@1717Bazz) September 24, 2023

According to Arab eyewitnesses, several explosive devices were set off near the moving IDF vehicles. Two Arab residents of the camp, both terrorists, were killed in gunfire exchanges with the IDF forces.

On Friday, a PA Arab, 18, was killed by IDF fire in the village of Dan, northwest of Jenin. The PA Health Ministry said he was hit by a live shot in his stomach. Earlier on Friday night, Israeli security forces arrested a Lions’ Den terrorist in Shechem, and three other wanted persons in the villages of al-Azriya, al-Mu’ayir, and Beit Ola.