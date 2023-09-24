Photo Credit: Avi Ohayon (GPO)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with Henry Kissinger, the former U.S. secretary of state, on Sept. 21 in New York City.

Netanyahu and Kissinger, 100, have known one another for “many years,” per a readout from the prime minister’s office, which called Kissinger “a friend of Israel.”

On social media, Netanyahu called Kissinger “a long-time friend of Israel and a true statesman” and said it is “always a privilege to glean insights from his vast experience and wisdom.”

In an interview in May, Kissinger denied intentionally delaying much-needed military supplies from arriving in Israel during the 1973 Yom Kippur War. “It’s total nonsense,” he told the Israeli television station Channel 12.