Flames climb into the sky from a blaze that erupted on the Temple Mount, May 10 2021

Fire erupted on Jerusalem’s Temple Mount in the Old City, adjacent to the Western Wall.

The Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement the flames were the result of live fireworks that were launched inside the Temple Mount Compound.

“This irresponsible and outrageous behavior has set a tree on fire, close to the Western Wall,” said Ofir Gendelman, a spokesperson for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“AS it always did, today Hamas fired rockets at Israeli cities and towns, including at Jerusalem, from within heavily populated neighborhoods in the Gaza Strip,” Gendelman said.

“This is a double war crime: Hamas fired at civilians while hiding behind civilians.”

