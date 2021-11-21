Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel / Flash 90
Party members of the Religious Zionist Party and other Israelis march in protest to the terror shooting attack in the Old City of Jerusalem, on November 21, 2021.

Israelis gathered Sunday evening at the Western Wall to memorialize 26-year-old Eliyahu David Kay, the Western Wall tour guide and former IDF paratrooper who made aliyah from South Africa, and who was murdered in cold blood near the Chain Gate to the Old City of Jerusalem earlier in the day by a Hamas terrorist.

Three more people were wounded in the attack, including one who was seriously hurt.

Knesset member Simcha Rothman joined the gathering at the Western Wall late Sunday to demonstrate against the Hamas terrorist attack that killed 26-year-old Eliyahu David Kay – a Western Wall tour guide and former IDF paratrooper who made aliyah from South Africa. Three more Israelis were injured, one seriously.

“We came here today with youth of the Religious Zionist Party and Im Tirzu and other organizations in a very short notice to demonstrate,” Rothman said in a JBN interview.

“We have here a terrible situation when people from the Hamas that are working – actually working – for the municipality of Jerusalem in the school and . . .walks freely and do this kind of terrorist acts needs to be taken care of,” he said.

“The fact that the police and the army focus their attentions on other issues and don’t take care of the . . . terrorism that goes on, on the street, needs to be changed.

“It needs to be changed fast,” he added.

A few hours earlier, Orthodox Jewish boys had gathered at the site of the attack to recite the prayer “Avinu Malkeinu” to memorialize Kay.

The former IDF paratrooper, who was engaged to be married, will be laid to rest on Monday in Modi’in.

Israelis mourn the death of 26-year-old Eliyahu David Kay, murdered in a terror shooting attack in the Old City of Jerusalem, on November 21, 2021.

May his blood be avenged.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.
