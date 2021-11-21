Photo Credit: Hillel Maeir/TPS

Herzl Hajaj, the father of fallen Israeli soldier Lt. Shir Hajaj, has annoyed Prime Minister Naftali Bennett with his heated rhetoric against the PM’s government. It bothered Bennett so much that the PM has now blocked Hajaj on his social media accounts.

Hajaj says that he supported Bennett before the last elections, but not anymore. The inclusion of the Arab Ra’am Party in the current coalition government and concessions made to it by the government caused Mr. Hajaj to turn against Bennett and his Yamina Party.

Advertisement



“I was also blocked by the Prime Minister of Terror Naftali Bennett,” tweeted Hajaj, “who knew how to ask us to support him in the election, and now he is unable to deal with my criticism of the formation of his government with the terrorist supporting Ra’am Party.”

“[but] now he can continue to embrace Abbas who supports the terrorists quietly and without criticism without us reminding him of the truth,” added Hajaj.

On January 8, 2017, Shir Hajaj was one of four soldiers killed in a terrorist attack in Jerusalem. The terrorist rammed into a group of soldiers on a tour with the truck that he was driving.

Hajaj was on a soldiers’ educational trip in Jerusalem when the group was attacked. Herzl Hajaj

Hajaj professed a few days ago that he and others are, “waiting for Israel to declare RAAM and all its associations as terrorist organizations.”

Shir Hajaj was a native of Ma’ale Adumim and a graduate of Ort Dekel Vilna’i High School in the city. She was an officer in the Intelligence Corps and was serving as an educational officer in the Intelligence Corps’ officer’s training course. Shir was survived by her parents and three sisters. She was posthumously promoted to the rank of 1st Lieutenant after she was killed and was buried in the Mt. Herzl military cemetery in Jerusalem.