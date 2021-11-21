Photo Credit: Flash 90

Arabs took to the streets Sunday evening in the northern Jerusalem neighborhood of Shuafat to show their support for the Hamas terrorist organization and the terrorist who shot four people earlier in the day, killing one and seriously wounding another.

בשכונת שועפאט בירושלים, עיר הבירה של מדינת ישראל מתקיימת כרגע צעדת תמיכה בחמאס ובמחבל שביצע את הפיגוע.

איך המשטרה מאפשרת את החרפה הזאת??

פשוט הזיה מה שהולך כאן. pic.twitter.com/8wqXy8Kml1 — תורת לחימה (@Torat_IDF) November 21, 2021

The marchers began attacking Israeli security forces shortly after they began their demonstration.

עדכון מצעדת החמאס ההזויה שמאפשרת הממשלה בירושלים לזכרו של המחבל ימ"ש: המחבלים עברו משלב הצעידה לתקיפת כוחות הביטחון שלנו.

אלפ"ה זה לא השפה חברים, זאת מלחמה. pic.twitter.com/cfKxovGVdj — תורת לחימה (@Torat_IDF) November 21, 2021

Earlier in the day, Hamas issued a statement praising the killer, saying, “The Holy City continues to fight against the foreign occupier, and will not surrender to the occupation. The youth continue their legitimate fight until they achieve their freedom, free their land, and retrieve their holy places.”

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror group, an ally of Hamas, likewise issued its blessings for the attack, calling it a “natural response to the terrorism by Israeli settlers and soldiers.”

The killer, allegedly a member of the Hamas political wing, “came here every day to pray on the Temple Mount and today he decided to come here with the weapon,” said Public Security Minister Omer Barlev in a statement following the attack.

“The whole incident lasted just over 30 seconds. Two police officers opened fire at the terrorist while another police officer and a Border Guard Police officer shot him from above.”