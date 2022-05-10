Photo Credit: Flash 90

“Thanks, but no thanks” – this is the response of a Zionist activist organization to reports that US President Joe Biden will visit eastern Jerusalem as a political statement during his visit to Israel in June.

Kan 11 news reported Monday that Biden is considering visiting eastern Jerusalem during his visit to Israel. The unprecedented possibility arose during the preparatory meetings for the visit, and if it happens, it is expected to take place without the official accompaniment of Israeli officials.

Advertisement



Responding to the news, the Im Tirzu organization called on Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to “politely and respectfully announce to the President of the United States: United Jerusalem is the capital of Israel. From Ben-Gurion, Begin, Rabin, to this day, this issue has never been questioned.”

“Thanks, but no thanks. If the visit is intended to divide Jerusalem, it is better not to have a visit,” the organization said.

Israeli analyst Yoni Ben Menachem, of the Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs (JCPA), warned that Biden intends to visit the al-Makassed Hospital in eastern Jerusalem next month when his main goal is to take advantage of the weakness of the Bennett government and repeal President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and declare it the capital of Palestine.

“The Israeli prime minister must stop the madness of who wants to undermine Israeli sovereignty in Jerusalem. Naftali Bennett and Joe Biden are giving a prize to Palestinian terrorism,” he said.