Photo Credit: TPS

Israeli forces secured the entry of Israeli worshippers to pray at Joseph’s Tomb in the city of Shechem (Nablus) on Monday night.

Terrorists shot at the Israeli forces, who responded by firing back, there were no Israeli casualties.

Advertisement



The entry into Shechem, which is under Palestinian Authority (PA) control, occurs several times a year. The prayers take place only during the night and under heavy security provided by the Israeli forces.

In related news, Israeli forces carried out counter-terrorism operations throughout Judea and Samaria, including in the villages of Kafin, Atil, and in the city of Qalqilya, and arrested six wanted persons suspected of involvement in terror activities. The suspects were transferred for questioning.

The arrests were made as part of Operation Wave Breaker, Israel’s counterterrorism operation following several deadly terror attacks that the country experienced in recent weeks.

The latest attack occurred on Thursday night in Elad, in which two terrorists axed to death three Israeli men, leaving behind 16 orphans.

On Friday night a bit over a week ago, Vyacheslav Golev was shot dead at the entrance to the city of Ariel in Samaria. In the attack before that, a terrorist from Jenin shot and killed three Israelis in the heart of Tel Aviv. Before that, a terrorist from Yabed shot and killed five people in the city of Bnei Brak. In the second attack, two Islamist terrorists shot and killed two Israelis in the city of Hadera. In Be’er Sheva, a terrorist stabbed and murdered four Israelis. Jerusalem has been the scene of several attacks as well.