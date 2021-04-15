Photo Credit: Ariel Kahana via Twitter

Jonathan and Esther Pollard went out to a restaurant Wednesday in Jerusalem for the first time since Jonathan’s release. The couple went to the “Music” restaurant, where the musician dedicated a song to the former American prisoner.

The entire audience at the restaurant joined in as Jonathan emotionally clutched an Israeli flag to his chest. He followed the song with remarks. Video courtesy, Israel Hayom diplomatic correspondent Ariel Kahana, via Twitter.

בירושלים, מכבדים ומתרגשים רבים עם ג’ונתן פולארד.

דיווח כתבנו יורי ילון@IsraelHayomHeb pic.twitter.com/xeEe4kKJM2 — Ariel Kahana אריאל כהנא (@arik3000) April 14, 2021

