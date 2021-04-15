Photo Credit: Ariel Kahana via Twitter
Jonathan Pollard celebrates Israel Independence Day in Jerusalem at 'Music' restaurant with wife Esther, April 14 2021

Jonathan and Esther Pollard went out to a restaurant Wednesday in Jerusalem for the first time since Jonathan’s release. The couple went to the “Music” restaurant, where the musician dedicated a song to the former American prisoner.

The entire audience at the restaurant joined in as Jonathan emotionally clutched an Israeli flag to his chest. He followed the song with remarks. Video courtesy, Israel Hayom diplomatic correspondent Ariel Kahana, via Twitter.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.
