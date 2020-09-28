Photo Credit: Noam Revkin Fenton / Flash 90

During the 25 hours of the Day of Atonement, Yom Kippur, emergency medical teams from Magen David Adom responded to 2,360 calls for help, including 1,818 which ended with evacuation to hospitals for further treatment.

Here are the numbers for this year’s medical emergencies:

305 people fainted and suffered dehydration following the fast (an increase of 15% compared to last year).

MDA teams treated 129 people injured while riding bicycles of all kinds and rollerblades, 5 in moderate condition (a 50% decrease from last year),

17 people injured in car accidents;

a 54 year old pedestrian was killed in Kfar Nahf

18 people were injured in violence, including one in fair, or moderate, condition.

136 pregnant women went into labor; including two who gave birth on the way to the hospital in Jerusalem and Beit Shemesh.

During Yom Kippur MDA also continued to battle the Coronavirus outbreak, collecting 1,595 samples in the Arab sector, which does not observe Yom Kippur.

Also during the holiday, MDA Blood Services supplied 298 blood units and blood components to the hospitals and 38 plasma units to be provided to Coronavirus patients (2 units per patient).

“Unfortunately there were [also] two incidents of stone- throwing by youths towards MDA ambulances in Hadera,” an MDA spokesperson added.