Photo Credit: Israel Police

A Jewish man in his 30s was stabbed early Thursday evening in the Jerusalem neighborhood of Gilo by at least one and possible more than one terrorist, who fled the scene.

Two knives were found at the scene. One suspect has been arrested by Jerusalem District Police officers and is being questioned on suspicion of involvement in the attack.

“The injured man was lying near the entrance to the building while he was conscious and suffering from a penetrating and bleeding wound on his body,” Magen David Adom paramedic Elad Rozmarin said in a statement.

“We gave him initial medical treatment that included stopping the bleeding and dressings and quickly evacuated him to the hospital as his condition was serious.”

The victim was taken to Shaare Zedek Medical Center, where a spokesperson told reporters, “The injured is in a very serious and unstable condition. After an initial assessment, he was transferred to the operating room.”

Large police forces aided by a police helicopter are continuing to search the area for a possible accomplice.

Police were instructed to combine “special units and technological means” to capture the attacker/s. Israel’s Shin Bet domestic intelligence agency is reportedly taking part in the investigation as well.