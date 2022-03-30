Photo Credit: Aryeh Savir / TPS
Police at Jerusalem's Shuk Machane Yehuda following a failed terror attack. March 30, 2022.

Two suspected terrorists were arrested at Jerusalem’s Shuk Machane Yehuda on Wednesday morning. The incident began when civilians in the area identified two suspects to police. Police approached the suspects, asked them for ID, and were then brutally attacked by the suspects, according to a statement by the police.

According to Aryeh Savir who is at the scene, police chased and shot at one of the suspected terrorists, one of whom was taken away by ambulance. with a leg wound. As can be seen in the video below, people in the area were screaming and cursing at one of the suspect as he was being taken away by ambulance.

Advertisement

According to police, one policeman was lightly wounded.

There are currently a large number of policemen at the open-air market. The Jerusalem light rail was temporarily stopped in the area, but is now running again.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleBrother of Bnei Brak Terrorist Arrested, Other Suspects Too
Next articleBennett Calls Terrorism Cyclical as Israel Is Hammered and Intelligence Fails
Jewish Press News Desk
JewishPress.com brings you the latest in Jewish news from around the world. Stay up to date by following up on Facebook and Twitter. Do you have something noteworthy to report? Submit your news story to us here.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Loading Facebook Comments ...