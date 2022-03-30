Photo Credit: Aryeh Savir / TPS

Two suspected terrorists were arrested at Jerusalem’s Shuk Machane Yehuda on Wednesday morning. The incident began when civilians in the area identified two suspects to police. Police approached the suspects, asked them for ID, and were then brutally attacked by the suspects, according to a statement by the police.

According to Aryeh Savir who is at the scene, police chased and shot at one of the suspected terrorists, one of whom was taken away by ambulance. with a leg wound. As can be seen in the video below, people in the area were screaming and cursing at one of the suspect as he was being taken away by ambulance.

According to police, one policeman was lightly wounded.

There are currently a large number of policemen at the open-air market. The Jerusalem light rail was temporarily stopped in the area, but is now running again.