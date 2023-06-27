Photo Credit: United Hatzalah

Last Tuesday, Jerusalem’s Old City witnessed a heartwarming, meticulously orchestrated marriage proposal as Alon Paz, who is fully paralyzed and relies on ventilation for breathing, proposed marriage to his girlfriend with the assistance of a United Hatzalah intensive care ambulance team.

The ceremony took place in the square of the historic Hurva Synagogue in Jerusalem’s Jewish Quarter.

Alon cannot recall the exact details of his car accident on his way to meet a friend in Netanya. The vehicle he was driving collided with a concrete partition wall, leaving him paralyzed from the neck down.

For many years, Alon, who was a very active person before the accident, has not been able to leave his home, other than the occasional excursions on which United Hatzalah’s “ambulance of dreams” takes him every few months. Recently, Alon asked if the team could help him plan a special excursion: he wanted to propose to his long-time girlfriend in the old city of Jerusalem.

The emotional journey began in the morning, as Alon and the team of volunteers, including paramedics and EMTs, visited his mother’s grave. From there, they proceeded to the Cave of the Patriarchs in Hebron and Rachel’s Tomb in Bethlehem. Meanwhile, teams from the logistics and operations departments of United Hatzalah worked tirelessly to set up the square in the old city to fulfill Alon’s dream proposal.

Curious passers-by started to gather around the red carpet in the square next to the Hurva Synagogue, awaiting the big moment. at last, the intensive care ambulance pulled up at the nearby parking lot and Alon was transported to the square on the ambulance gurney, with the ventilator in tow, with his girlfriend standing beside him.

With music playing softly in the background, and confetti filling the air, the medical team guided the gurney down the red carpet. Alon held the ring he had purchased, mustered his courage, and proposed. Without hesitation, she responded with a resounding and joyous “Yes.”

The gathering crowd came forward to offer their congratulations to the happy couple, and minutes of joyous dancing ensued.

Alon spoke about his constant fight to maintain optimism with his condition: “ If a person wants something, they have to fight for it. The Creator of the World will hear and the Creator of the world won’t say no… I love life and I want to continue my life. I want to establish a home, a Jewish home, a warm home, a kosher home, a home according to the Torah of Moshe and Israel.”

Alon’s fiance, Yaffit, thanked the organization profusely for their efforts. “The whole thing was really terrific. I want to thank everyone who was involved in this, and who brought us joy. Thank you so much.”