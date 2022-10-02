Photo Credit: Israel Police screengrab
Molotov cocktails (firebombs) flying towards public buses in eastern Jerusalem as they pass Makassed Hospital on Sept. 7, 2022

Israel Police have detained two Arabs — a 17-year-old and a 19-year-old – in connection with a terror attack carried out last month from within the grounds of Makassed Hospital in Jerusalem.

The two, both residents of Jerusalem’s A-Tur neighborhood, disguised themselves as medical patients in wheelchairs to gain access to the hospital.

They were spotted hurling Molotov cocktails (firebombs) and gas canisters at public buses passing the medical facility on September 7.

No one was physically injured in the attacks, and no damage was reported.

After an investigation, they were arrested September 20 and remanded into custody.

“The Jerusalem District Police notes that while throwing Molotov cocktails is a severe and dangerous act in itself, the act of impersonating patients and entering the hospital to harm innocent people on the premises of a hospital testifies more than anything about these violent and criminal lawbreakers,” Israel Police said in a statement.

Prosecutors asked the court to extend the suspects’ remand until this coming Thursday, with an indictment expected in the coming days.

