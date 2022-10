Photo Credit: Yehuda Haas / TPS

An Israeli police officer was wounded Sunday night in a stone-throwing attack by Palestinian Authority Arabs at the Jit junction in Samaria, TPS reported.

Israeli security personnel came under a hail of rocks hurled by the terrorists at the intersection.

Dozens of vehicles were stuck in the traffic jam that followed the attack – including a Magen David Ambulance that was on its way to the scene.