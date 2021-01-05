Photo Credit: Courtesy

As you enter the ChavaScript github page, you’ll be greeted by its owner, who introduces herself: “Hi, my name is Chava, and this is my programming language, ChavaScript, a scripting language in Hebrew only, which is converted in real-time to JavaScript by translating the keywords and names that change from Hebrew to English.”

ChavaScript is not a new programming language, but a translation and decoding engine from Hebrew to English, built on top of JavaScript. Here, too, you will use the terms let, var and const, but they will be converted to Yehi, Mishtaneh, and Kavuah respectively. You can use Yecholot (functions), Lulaot (loops), the list goes on.

When you finish writing your code in Hebrew and want to run it, the mechanism behind ChavaScript translates the names of the functions, commands and data types into English. In case there’s a mismatch between Chava’s dictionary and the command you wrote, it would be translated literally so that Hebrew characters don’t find their way into the final code.

All the keywords and reserved names are available for a pretty entertaining read here: שמות משתנים.

So far, 160 words have been translated, including Nassi (try), Zirki (throw), Tifsi (catch), and Pinchas, which stands in for JSON, the open standard file format, and data interchange format, that uses human-readable text to store and transmit data objects consisting of attribute-value pairs and array data types.

It is interesting to note that when you code in ChavaScript, the language switches between the feminine form when it is a general command, to the masculine form, for instance, when the command affects a change in a variable.

The developer behind the project has also built a “playground” where you can build scripts for yourself, run it, and get the output in the console. For example, to get to that iconic “Hello, world,” you’ll need to run the following code:

When you are done, you can transfer the project you wrote to your friends’ review code, and send them the URL with all the code.

And you want to help further develop this project, everyone is invited.

H/T GeekTime