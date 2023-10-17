Photo Credit: Pixabay

Hundreds of enraged Jordanian citizens rioted outside the Israel Embassy in Amman late Tuesday night in response to false reports that the IDF bombed a medical facility in Gaza City, killing at least 200 or more at the Baptist Hospital. Hundreds of Gazans were sheltering at the hospital while the IDF continued its attacks on Hamas operatives.

According to multiple reports, the Embassy building was torched. Security forces at the scene used “special means” to disperse the rioters. A spokesperson for the Israeli Foreign Ministry confirmed to JewishPress.com that all staff were safe.

Videos seen on social media showed Jordanian protesters hurling flaming Molotov cocktails at the Israel Embassy.

It is worthwhile to note that Jordan’s King Abdullah II has categorically refused to allow any refugees from Gaza to relocate in his country. “That is a red line, because I think that is the plan by certain of the usual suspects to try and create de facto issues on the ground. No refugees in Jordan, no refugees in Egypt,” Abdullah said Tuesday at a news conference following a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin.

Israel Defense Forces confirmed in a statement Tuesday night that the rocket that hit the hospital was launched by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist organization and malfunctioned as it was fired at Israel, hitting the hospital instead.

“From an analysis of the IDF’s operational systems, an enemy rocket barrage was carried out towards Israel, which passed in the vicinity of the hospital, when it was hit,” the IDF said in its statement.

“According to intelligence information, from several sources we have, the PIJ organization is responsible for the failed [rocket] fire that hit the hospital,” the IDF added.

“The entire world should know: It was barbaric terrorists in Gaza that attacked the hospital in Gaza, and not the IDF,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement late Tuesday night. “Those who brutally murdered our children also murder their own children.”

In a separate statement, Israel’s President Isaac Herzog slammed the terrorists for again using their own civilians for cynical purposes.

“An Islamic Jihad missile has killed many Palestinians at a Gazan hospital – a place where lives should be saved,” Herzog said. “Shame on the media who swallow the lies of Hamas and Islamic Jihad – broadcasting a 21st century blood libel around the globe.

“Shame on the vile terrorists in Gaza who willfully spill the blood of the innocent. Never before has the choice been clearer. Israel is standing against an enemy made of pure evil. If you stand for humanity – for the value of all human life – you stand with Israel.”

Abbas Uses Explosion as Excuse to Avoid Biden ‘Summit’

In response to the explosion at the Gaza City hospital, Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas has canceled his participation in a meeting scheduled for Wednesday with US President Joe Biden. Earlier in the day, Abbas met in Amman with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas greets U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken during his ongoing diplomacy tour in the Middle East. Abbas: “You could have a house here.” Blinken: “I’m thinking about it.” pic.twitter.com/iMopu7bfuQ — The Recount (@therecount) October 17, 2023

The American president is expected to arrive in Israel on Wednesday morning for a very brief visit to show solidarity with the Jewish State following the unspeakable atrocities, beheadings and other murders and abductions perpetrated by Hamas terrorists against Israeli citizens during the October 7 massacre in Jewish villages along the Gaza border.

Abbas was scheduled to join Jordan’s King Abdullah II and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi at a summit set for Wednesday in Amman, Jordan, where the leaders were to discuss with Biden issues regarding the Hamas war against Israel.

Abbas advisers said he was withdrawing his presence to protest what he claimed was an Israeli airstrike on the hospital.