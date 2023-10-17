Photo Credit: GPO / YouTube screengrab

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrived in Israel Tuesday to express his nation’s solidarity with the Jewish State as Israelis face the greatest threat to their existence since the Holocaust 80 years ago.

Scholz spoke with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog in two separate meetings, telling Herzog in their meeting at the Kirya base in Tel Aviv, “I can assure you we will stand on the side of Israel as I said to the German Parliament, in a good message that was supported by all the members of parliament.”

Netanyahu noted in his meeting with the German chancellor, “Eighty years ago our people experienced the worst savagery in the history of humanity with the Nazi crimes against the Jewish People on the soil of Germany and Europe.

“I must tell you, my friend, that the savagery that we witnessed, perpetrated by the Hamas murderers coming out of Gaza, were the worst crimes committed against Jews since the Holocaust.”

The prime minister listed in detail the barbaric actions of the Hamas terrorists in their October 7 invasion of Israeli communities along the Gaza border, and emphasized, “Hamas are the new Nazis. Hamas is ISIS, in some instances worse than ISIS.

“Just as the world united to defeat the Nazis, just as the world united to defeat ISIS, the world [now] has to stand united behind Israel to defeat Hamas … [whose] goal is to eradicate the State of Israel [and] to kill as many Jews as they could. They would have killed every last one of us, murdered every last one of us if they could.”