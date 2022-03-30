Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

MK Yoav Kisch (Likud) said in Wednesday’s meeting of the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee that the opposition would support any move that would restore security to the citizens.

“This is a painful and difficult event, which joins other grave events,” MK Kisch said. “We are facing a very great challenge of Arab terrorism that is rearing its head. This should be handled in a determined fashion, and it cannot be ignored. We in the opposition will support any move that safeguards the security of the State of Israel’s residents. We feel that not enough has been done. We will do everything to restore personal security to the State of Israel.”

Committee Chair MK Ram Ben Barak (Yesh Atid) commented on the wave of terrorist attacks, saying: “The defense establishment—the IDF, the Shin Bet, and the Israel Police—is investing immense intelligence and operational resources to foil terrorist attacks. These are very serious events, and we will not accept them or tolerate them. I am convinced that the security forces will do their job properly, and as they have done until now, to restore the sense of security to Israel’s citizens.”

Justice Minister Gideon Sa’ar tweeted Tuesday night: “Another difficult evening of murderous terror. My heart goes out to the families of those killed and I wish the wounded a speedy recovery. Israel is in a state of emergency and must perform a root canal on several issues: Illegal Palestinian infiltrators and the seamline area; the widespread illegal weapons in Arab society; and concentration of police and security forces on the ground in the short term, but not only there.”

Religious Zionism Chairman MK Bezalel Smotrich retorted moments later: “The second you decide, Gideon, that you love this nation more than you hate Netanyahu, it would be possible to establish a proud and determined Jewish, Zionist and national government, and return to fighting terrorism. You know very well that with terrorist supporters and the extreme left in the government, and with a prime minister and an internal security minister whose jobs are ten times too big on them there’s no chance of doing it.”

