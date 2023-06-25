Photo Credit:

JewishPress.com is proud to present the First Pulse of Israel Conference, focusing on unmasking Jew-hatred within the ‘Palestine’ national movement. The conference was held live at the Begin Center auditorium in Jerusalem, and virtually as well.

Featured speakers discussed how to delegitimize any and all acts of violence against Jews in the name of the cause called “Palestine” and oppose any movement of Jew-hatred that legitimizes violence against Jews around the world.

The Pulse of Israel Conference was hosted by Avi Abelow, CEO of 12 Tribe Films Foundation.

Speakers included:

Itamar Marcus, Founder and Director of Palestinian Media Watch,

Caroline Glick, American-Israeli Columnist and Author,

Elan Carr, Former US Special Envoy for Monitoring and Combating AntiSemitism,

Col.Richard Kemp, Former commander of British forces in Afghanistan, and

Melanie Phillips, British Journalist, Broadcaster and Author